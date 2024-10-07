Challenges for Sustainable Agriculture and Farming. Climate extremes and economic shocks are battering the farming sector, bringing chronic hunger to over 300 million people around the world. Food production volumes have grown by 15% in the last three decades, but no number of calories can overcome food sovereignty and inequality.

Productionism’s victims extend beyond hunger, though. It’s often blamed for declining biodiversity and the degradation of natural resources. Soil fertility is declining, pollinators are vanishing, and extreme weather events are increasing. The crisis can’t be resolved by merely producing “more.” We must produce more intelligently. Sustainable production must address eight core barriers reviewed below.

Crop Rotation

Crop rotation is intended to improve agricultural diversity, thereby securing a more profitable yield. Farms in Italy’s Pro River Basin have become a living example of exceptional crop planning. Farmers have divided the region into zones by soil type, structural features, and climate conditions.

Rotating botanical crop families prevents pest buildup while controlling weeds, but a system this complex is difficult to manage. It’s easy enough to plan for the future if you can envisage it, but climate change patterns are making the future increasingly unpredictable. Even if you can overcome erratic weather, crop rotation requires infrastructure and monitoring technology, such as agri-cameras for remote crop monitoring

Pricing Inequities

Fluctuating pricing in agriculture can exacerbate the difficulties associated with crop rotation. Certain rotation cycles may become less viable or profitable when prices for different crops are unstable or unfairly set. Pricing that doesn’t reflect the true production cost can discourage farmers from using improved agricultural systems that could support long-term soil health and resilience.

Balancing Market Demand with Crop Choices

Consumers can be even more unpredictable than the weather, so it’s rarely easy to select crops based on consumer demand. Beans, lentils, and legumes might be the most accessible sustainable crops in the industry, but they aren’t necessarily the hottest foods in the supermarket. Not all water-smart crops are marketable and trendy enough to generate profits.

Sustainable agriculture must win on three fronts: by promoting environmental health, achieving social equity, and building profitability. And you can’t achieve the latter unless you’re farming according to consumer demand.

Knowledge and Education Gaps

Sustainable farming isn’t a panacea. It requires careful strategizing informed by a deep understanding of new crops, soil conditions, and rotation methods. Farmers must juggle strategies they’ve never tried before, and that requires learning. Governments across the globe are up to the challenge. Even The World Wildlife Fund is offering sustainable agriculture programs to workers in underserved nations.

Farm Closure Challenges

Between 2017 and 2022, the US endured 140,000 farm closures. That accounts for an alarming decline of 20 million acres of agricultural land. Many of those farms were lost because their leaders struggled to adapt to sustainable practices, and yet the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) has turned down almost a million contracts over the last decade. Farmers want to adopt sustainable practices, but resources are scarce.

Regulatory Compliance, Licensing, and Certification

Gene-edited crops have tremendous potential for addressing food insecurity. They can reduce biotic stresses, improve yield, and even add to disease resistance. Even so, GM regulatory barriers have existed since the nineties, so many farmers are experiencing unprofitable delays.

Process-based regulatory systems are built to restrict the processes used to change the ultimate product. The regulatory gridlock extends to labeling. A farmer can only stamp the word “organic” onto their products if they’ve undergone expensive certification programs replete with inspections. Organic certification can cost one farm thousands of dollars a year.

Transition Period Obstacles

The World Economic Forum has found that transitioning to sustainable farming will cost up to $350 billion a year. Much of that burden falls squarely on the shoulders of the farmer. Sustainable practices might save money in the long run, but surviving the transition can be expensive. Farmers must survive uncertainty, cover increased labor costs, and invest in new resources. Watershed management, machinery, and multi-polycultures don’t come cheap.

Underserved Rural Areas

Equipment, online educational materials, and data-sharing resources are easy to access from a well-developed region, but there are also resource producers living below the poverty line. They earn less than half the U.S.' median income. The barrier between data-driven sustainable practices and socially disadvantaged workers is difficult to breach. Underserved smallholder communities can’t always access the empowerment they desperately need. Governments must encourage their transitions through supportive policies, financing, and risk management programs.

Challenges for Sustainable Agriculture and Farming – in Conclusion

The more collaborative and coordinated the food system becomes, the sooner the agriculture industry can adapt to a more sustainable future. They say it takes a village to raise a child. In agriculture, it takes a village of cooperative farmers, educators, and tech companies like Cropler to raise a more sustainable industry and empower farmers transition to earth-friendly profits.

